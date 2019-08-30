Green Street Investors Lifted Holding in Equity Residential (EQR); Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake Lifted by Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 223.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 186,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 270,050 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.85M, up from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – AGP GROUP – ANNOUNCES MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 23/03/2018 – Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 15/03/2018 – EU watchdog criticises Brussels handling of Barroso’s Goldman move; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Gets Yukos Flashback as Russia’s Economic Prospects Sour; 14/05/2018 – NEW: Goldman Sachs securities division chiefs to leave the firm – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN’S YOUNAN SEES UNPRECEDENTED CHANGE IN SAUDI ARABIA; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Annualized Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity 15.4%

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.73. About 894,450 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The has 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Everence Capital holds 2,710 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd owns 54,115 shares. Dupont Capital Corp stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Forward Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 592,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 21,627 shares. Asset Mngmt reported 27,659 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Gideon Cap Inc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 2.31M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 713,063 shares stake. British Columbia Invest Mgmt accumulated 64,203 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 58,900 shares to 443,200 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

More recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 4,420 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 741,801 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Advsrs Asset has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Qci Asset Mngmt Ny accumulated 1.64% or 86,934 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 2,456 are owned by Orca Inv Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Prtn Company holds 0.06% or 12,675 shares in its portfolio. Nine Masts Limited holds 0.78% or 13,108 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc has 1.71M shares. Ims Management stated it has 0.55% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 8,220 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sandy Spring Retail Bank reported 7,773 shares. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings.