Green Street Investors Lifted American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Holding; As Atmos Energy Com (ATO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Stake

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48 million, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 481,147 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (ATO) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 8,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 317,246 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.49 million, down from 325,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 661,837 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NRG) by 391,688 shares to 446,338 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nisource Inc Com (NYSE:NI) by 76,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Gas Corp Com (NYSE:SWX).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 12.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ATO’s profit will be $54.37 million for 61.98 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Atmos Energy Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About Cars.com Inc.’s (NYSE:CARS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Horizon Investments Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,630 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd holds 20,111 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dnb Asset As invested in 15,272 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Jaffetilchin Investment Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,824 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 823,653 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 0.38% or 5,258 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company holds 3,750 shares. Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd reported 142,989 shares stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 2 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Investment Llc owns 5,815 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $156.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 56,500 shares to 331,357 shares, valued at $11.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 13,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,700 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Com holds 0.03% or 218,858 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.03% or 7.34 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 14,267 are held by Riverhead Management Ltd Liability Corp. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 35,100 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 41,118 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 0.08% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 3.03M shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 13,501 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Diamond Hill Cap Management invested in 1.97M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 268,516 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 558,349 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Kennedy Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Wright Service invested in 0.12% or 6,762 shares.