Green Street Investors Increases Stake in Equity Residential (EQR); Torray Lowered Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Rose

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 195,038 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, down from 199,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 18.71M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 806,378 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,217 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Limited Com. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0.01% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Com has invested 6.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 4,570 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 26,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,700 shares. Boston Prtn holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5.70M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 7,355 shares. 7,189 are owned by Fund Mngmt Sa. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 1,224 shares. Asset Mgmt holds 11,712 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Us Inc holds 14.62M shares. Cibc Asset reported 36,012 shares. Adage Partners Group Llc accumulated 464,933 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 38,070 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 7,000 shares to 58,066 shares, valued at $8.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 13,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,400 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 173,800 shares to 382,580 shares, valued at $10.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) by 17,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,236 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

