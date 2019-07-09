Green Street Investors Increased Its Equity Residential (EQR) Stake by $6.13 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Upped Its Position by $304,000

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,099 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 147,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 774,040 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon wraps expansion project at Singapore refinery – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise on Rate Cut Hopes, Oil Bounce – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Becomes Attractive Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 88,824 shares to 29,900 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 63,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,574 shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Finance Strategies holds 2,816 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain invested in 27,169 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Management Ab owns 6,111 shares. 2.11 million were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 767,379 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Invest Svcs has 7.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old Point Trust & Financial Service N A reported 73,812 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp reported 1.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Murphy Cap Management Inc reported 117,800 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Exchange Mngmt Inc stated it has 52,293 shares. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 1.91% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montrusco Bolton Investments, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 183,318 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated owns 0.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,412 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Wonderful REITs to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs to watch as New York may win half of Amazon HQ2 – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity Residential floats $400M in green bonds – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Fortive Corporation (FTV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,224 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Shelton Cap owns 264 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.1% or 309,949 shares. 394,787 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation holds 0.09% or 335,003 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 451,371 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 604,004 shares. Brinker Capital has invested 0.23% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has 989,604 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bartlett Ltd Liability holds 0% or 556 shares. M&R Management has 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stelac Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 1,805 shares.