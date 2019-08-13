Green Street Investors Increased Its Equity Residential (EQR) Position by $6.13 Million; Medtronic (MDT) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Upped Its Position by $424,515

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 524,641 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc (MDT) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 23,673 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 19,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $101.95. About 1.37M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst to Focus on Shareholder Value; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Names Mike Weinstein Senior Vice President, Strategy; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV –

More recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 695 were reported by America First Limited Liability Co. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 206,454 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co reported 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ww Asset Mngmt has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Nelson Roberts Investment Ltd owns 100,474 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 10,364 shares. Agf Invests America Inc has 3.67% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 113,138 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp reported 15,887 shares. Duncker Streett owns 31,601 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). First Merchants has 38,048 shares. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco has invested 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 330,849 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Bollard Group Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 23,400 shares to 387,857 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 91,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,700 shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).