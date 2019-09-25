Green Street Investors Holds Position in American Campus Cmntys (ACC); As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Webster Bank Increased Holding

Webster Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 66,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 133,603 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 67,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.16M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 48.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 38,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 118,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 79,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 247,790 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 27,963 shares to 21,143 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust (SPY) by 6,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,699 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

