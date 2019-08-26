Green Street Investors Holding in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Has Cut by $2.09 Million; California State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Holding in Dick S Sporting Goods (DKS) by $316,908

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 55,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.19 million, down from 67,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $146.83. About 52,757 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE PROPERTY NOI GROWTH WAS 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Rev $1.4B; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Dick S Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) by 6.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 119,909 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 128,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Dick S Sporting Goods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 140,170 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 25/04/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING IN MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH GAMECHANGER; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY CapEx $250M; 16/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Has Yet to Feel Backlash on New Gun Policy; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca stated it has 2,142 shares. Gateway Advisory Lc holds 0.12% or 2,504 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1,245 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.3% or 20.88M shares in its portfolio. Investment has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 70,539 shares. Kbc Gp Nv owns 304,327 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested 0.12% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 2.93M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). 1,275 are owned by Verity Asset Management. Millennium Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.17% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Conning stated it has 8,128 shares. 1.91 million are owned by Ameriprise.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 11,303 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Da Davidson And holds 0% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 7,803 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 5,300 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 17,716 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cibc World Markets holds 16,815 shares. Renaissance Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 1% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 116,768 shares stake. 50,488 are held by Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 12,113 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.06% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 39,100 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) for 119,909 shares. Westwood Gp reported 29,655 shares. Prudential Financial stated it has 691,260 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 91,964 shares to 184,195 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 801,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 0.83% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.2 per share. DKS’s profit will be $111.34M for 6.62 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.16% EPS growth.