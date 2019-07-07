Green Street Investors Has Trimmed Holding in Store Cap (STOR) by $2.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $459,776

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 3,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,541 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 63,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 345,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 914,957 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 31.63% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NAREIT’s REITweek 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STOR’s profit will be $106.72 million for 18.14 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R. Amato Elizabeth B had sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25 million on Thursday, February 14.