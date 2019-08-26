Green Street Investors Has Raised Stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by $6.13 Million; Rodgers Brothers Has Upped Old Republic Intl (ORI) Stake by $697,200 as Stock Price Rose

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 916,226 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 34,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 115,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 80,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 785,896 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 15,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 20,076 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Co reported 22,109 shares stake. First Midwest Bancorporation Division invested in 9,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Sandy Spring National Bank has 0% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). West Oak Cap Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 600 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 775 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 204,366 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 23,059 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp accumulated 473 shares or 0% of the stock. Axa invested in 0.01% or 149,100 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt owns 6.36% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 398,574 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 42,337 shares. Trexquant Inv LP holds 0.01% or 9,905 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc stated it has 989,604 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.03% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Contravisory has 1.81% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 61,837 shares. Honeywell Interest holds 3.48% or 118,584 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 309,949 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 37,381 are held by Horizon Limited Com. Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Bb&T Securities Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Assets Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability accumulated 83,560 shares. Moreover, Sun Life Finance Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% or 40,720 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fjarde Ap owns 119,252 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23,900 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,066 shares, and cut its stake in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO).

