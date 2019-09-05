Green Street Investors Has Raised Its Position in Equity Residential (EQR) as Market Valuation Rose; Aecom (ACM) Valuation Rose While Md Sass Investors Services Has Raised Position by $1.32 Million

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 161,698 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 280,875 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 24/04/2018 – AECOM and Asia Society launch second year of Imagine 2060: Delivering Tomorrow’s Cities Together; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Institution of Civil Engineers, AECOM and MTR Corporation unveil the world’s longest span bridge built with LEGO(R) bricks in Hong Kong; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.50 – $2.90; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q Rev $4.79B; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AECOM’S Ba2 CFR; ASSIGNS Ba1 RATING TO TERM LOA; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 14/03/2018 – AECOM – CO, UNITS, UNDER AMENDMENT, REFINANCING TERM LOAN A FACILITY TO INCLUDE $510 MILLION TERM LOAN A FACILITY WITH TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2021; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23,900 shares to 126,100 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,300 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 39,133 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 363,393 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 45,633 shares stake. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 8,527 shares. Citigroup Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 608,888 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 8,200 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 556 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Lc stated it has 14,339 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kames Pcl holds 0.03% or 15,878 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Natixis invested in 8,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru invested in 305 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). California-based Cap Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Apartment REIT’s Dividend Is Safe, But Growth Is Limited: Equity Residential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential declares $0.5675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Com Of Vermont has 596 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd holds 1.72 million shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Profund Ltd Llc owns 13,910 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has 76,074 shares. Somerset Tru owns 834 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,708 shares or 0% of the stock. Grp One Trading LP reported 725 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). 8,237 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc owns 948,120 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) for 418,484 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% stake. Guardian Trust Co, a California-based fund reported 32,404 shares.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 137,135 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 66,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,555 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On AECOM (ACM)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AECOM (ACM) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Department of Energy extends AECOM-led joint venture contract to manage tank operations at the Hanford Site for up to 12 months – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AECOM leads design of the Inglewood Basketball & Entertainment Center – Business Wire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.