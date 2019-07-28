Green Street Investors Has Lifted Equity Residential (EQR) Holding by $6.13 Million; American Express (AXP) Shareholder Gardner Russo & Gardner Lowered Its Position

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.56. About 1.28M shares traded or 14.16% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500.

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 18,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,814 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83 million, down from 163,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22M shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $180.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,300 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $13.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 19,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,600 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management has 0.05% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 17,800 shares. Amer Natl Ins Co Tx has invested 0.13% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 9,859 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk has invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 38 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 46 shares. 2.46 million are held by Principal Financial Grp. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 22 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc has invested 8.07% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Barrett Asset Lc owns 54,115 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 604,004 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.09% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. The insider Garechana Robert sold 687 shares worth $49,610. Kaufman Ian had sold 932 shares worth $67,302. $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J. The insider Brackenridge Alexander sold 2,003 shares worth $144,641. Fenster Scott sold $34,301 worth of stock or 475 shares. The insider GEORGE ALAN W sold $1.84 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 1,560 shares. 4,974 are held by Burney. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). M Hldgs Securities holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 4,779 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 13,089 shares. Moody State Bank Division owns 119,673 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.07% or 52,735 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,895 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 166,829 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.27% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. 4,057 are held by Blue. Korea Invest Corporation has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Associated Banc reported 6,979 shares. Guardian LP has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.