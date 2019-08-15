Green Street Investors Has Increased Holding in Equity Residential (EQR) as Share Value Rose; Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Stake in Kennedy (KW) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $79.82. About 889,670 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 278,534 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. 7,100 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) shares with value of $149,100 were bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh.

