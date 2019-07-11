Green Street Investors Has Increased Equity Residential (EQR) Stake by $6.13 Million; Valuation Rose; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) by $560,976

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (ASML) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 3,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 689,734 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.89 million, up from 686,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 186,910 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has declined 0.65% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ASML to A- From BBB+; 23/03/2018 – Netherlands AEX Falls 1.7% to 519.29; ASML Leads Decline; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $218 FROM $210; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS LOOKING FOR ACQUISITIONS, BUT VALUATION MULTIPLES ON MANY COMPANIES ARE “SCARY”

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 81,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 258,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46M, up from 176,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $79.14. About 908,543 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71M and $180.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 63,100 shares to 282,600 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 23,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,100 shares, and cut its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. Sorenson Christa L also sold $22,747 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Tuesday, February 5. Garechana Robert had sold 687 shares worth $49,610. Fenster Scott also sold $34,301 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. Altshuler Barry sold $99,725 worth of stock or 1,381 shares. Kaufman Ian sold 932 shares worth $67,302. Manelis Michael L also sold $49,393 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer National Tx reported 33,950 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.09% or 335,003 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Limited owns 26,152 shares. Natixis accumulated 8,273 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 3,720 shares stake. Prelude Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 6,168 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.7% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 1,224 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,217 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited owns 0.03% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 4,219 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 0.02% or 53,562 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Com Tn has 2,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 512,736 shares.

