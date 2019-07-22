Green Street Investors Has Cut Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by $982,800 as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 21,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 242,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.48 million, up from 221,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $566.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $198.36. About 12.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Cruz Raises Diamond and Silk’s Facebook Problems; 19/03/2018 – Facebook losses drag Wall St into the red; 18/04/2018 – Politicus USA: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 08/03/2018 – ZeroBounce Provides Marketers with Solution Amidst Facebook Usage Decline; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 12/04/2018 – LAWYER REPRESENTING FACEBOOK FB.O SAYS MAY CONSIDER APPEALING IRISH COURT REFERRAL TO ECJ ON STANDARD CONTRACTUAL CLAUSES; 31/05/2018 – United States deeply concerned about EU’s new privacy guidelines – Ross says; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 23/04/2018 – Investor and former Facebook employee Chamath Palihapitiya would not sell Facebook over data flap

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 36,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, down from 137,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.67. About 706,910 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 385,367 shares. 162 were accumulated by North Star Inv Management. 6,289 were reported by Tower Limited Company (Trc). Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt, a Vermont-based fund reported 743 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Citizens Bank Trust owns 13,131 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.09% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 35,715 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Secor Advisors Lp owns 49,249 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). M&T Bancshares holds 8,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). First Mercantile Trust Com owns 22,485 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invests Limited has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Analysts await Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OFC’s profit will be $57.08M for 13.07 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Corporate Office Properties Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Demonstrates Newest Optical and High-speed Digital Test Solutions at OFC 2019 – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “COPT seeks change to traffic plan for Patriot Ridge – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares to 252,936 shares, valued at $20.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign Inc. by 251,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,862 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 25,117 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 115.07M shares. First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls reported 1,979 shares. Btc Management Inc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 2,290 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 45,955 shares. Lakewood Capital Ltd Partnership has 532,000 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 1.11% or 87,178 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Lc has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grand Jean Capital Mngmt owns 56,096 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 9.50M shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 889,801 shares. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,457 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Vanguard Information Technology ETF a Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Facebook Stock Has Plenty of Bullish Resiliency Left – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.