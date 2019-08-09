Green Street Investors Decreased Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake as Share Value Rose; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) Holding by $4.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The institutional investor held 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 208,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 254,707 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 74,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50 million, down from 356,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $49.44. About 1.40 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE 1Q REV. $1.3B, EST. $1.29B; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 29/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise at Management Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A THREE-YEAR, $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold NCLH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 198.10 million shares or 1.05% less from 200.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 4,265 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 39,503 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 243 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 0% or 10,926 shares. Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 175,365 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 8,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 161,666 shares. Kemper accumulated 3,321 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 1,724 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has 4,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hodges Management holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) for 60,909 shares. Clarivest Asset Llc holds 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) or 14 shares. 1.32 million were accumulated by Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Co. Cutter Co Brokerage Inc reported 5,308 shares stake. Mig Capital Limited Liability stated it has 902,025 shares or 6.72% of all its holdings.

