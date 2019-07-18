Green Street Investors Decreased Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position by $994,000; Stock Price Rose; Polaris Capital Management Has Boosted Its Cabot (CBT) Position

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,066 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 65,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $143.9. About 215,475 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 07/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC ARE.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $129; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 21,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 74,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, up from 53,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 109,332 shares traded. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 27.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP QTRLY NET SALES $818 MLN VS $678 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 11/04/2018 – Cabot Norit Activated Carbon Selected by the NYSDEC in the Town of Hoosick, New York for Use in Point of Entry Water Treatment; 08/03/2018 CABOT ENERGY PLC – WORK PROGRAMME IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE WITH THREE WELLS SUCCESSFULLY DRILLED AND TESTED AND FOURTH WELL SCHEDULED TO FINISH DRILLING SHORTLY; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 17/04/2018 – Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Announces European Licensing Agreement with Cabot Corporation; 19/03/2018 – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR BUY CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR $765M; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 131,400 shares to 10.21 million shares, valued at $160.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 455,278 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Investors sentiment is 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 34 investors sold CBT shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.51 million shares or 2.44% less from 49.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 120,448 were accumulated by Cambridge. 86,094 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Panagora Asset Management owns 4,212 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability owns 342,524 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc, New York-based fund reported 9,893 shares. Bailard stated it has 8,500 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.01% stake. The Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles Communications Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.21% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Art Advsr Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 13,442 shares. Hillcrest Asset Lc owns 1.3% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 195,450 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 228,847 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 912,255 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. CIRUZZI VINCENT sold 6,621 shares worth $874,435. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $660,150 was sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H. $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by Banks Jennifer. On Monday, February 11 Cunningham John H sold $661,300 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma holds 720,017 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 0.02% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 6,306 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 25,538 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has 363,840 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 2,900 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York has invested 0.17% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Apg Asset Management Us accumulated 4.49M shares. Green Street Invsts Ltd reported 58,066 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 25,729 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 88,399 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 30 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.07% or 1.58M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has 0.06% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. ARE’s profit will be $202.90 million for 20.92 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual EPS reported by Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.58% EPS growth.