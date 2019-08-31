Green Street Investors Cut Store Cap (STOR) Position; ALLTEMP (LTMP) Shorts Increased By 500%

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Store Cap Corp (STOR) stake by 18.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc sold 63,100 shares as Store Cap Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 282,600 shares with $9.47M value, down from 345,700 last quarter. Store Cap Corp now has $8.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 1.75M shares traded or 21.01% up from the average. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates STORE Capital’s Prpsd Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.78 TO $1.84; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84

ALLTEMP INC (OTCMKTS:LTMP) had an increase of 500% in short interest. LTMP’s SI was 1,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 500% from 300 shares previously. It closed at $0.055 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.45% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 757,802 shares. Monarch Ptnrs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 95,138 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 49,380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Aperio Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 80,090 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Co has 11,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.02% or 180,727 shares. Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advsrs Llc has invested 1.2% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 376,191 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 313,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 579,100 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 303,167 shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Axa stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR).

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -4.66% below currents $37.76 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, May 6. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Alltemp, Inc. develops, markets, and sells commercial refrigerants for the residential and commercial marketplace under the alltemp name. The company has market cap of $13.46 million. The firm offers its technologies as replacement for various worldwide refrigerants that have affected the global environment. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products have applications in refrigeration, foam insulation, and industrial solvents, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.