Green Street Investors Cut Its Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Stake by $693,500 as Share Value Rose; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Creative Planning Increased Holding

Creative Planning increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 31525% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 94,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 94,875 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.30M, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.86. About 2.52 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN; 16/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW ON RATES OUTLOOK; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 13/03/2018 – LONDON- S.AFRICA’S CENTRAL BANK ESTIMATES VAT RISE TO LIFT INFLATION AROUND 0.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS OVER THE YEAR -MPC MEMBER KAHN; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 230,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, down from 267,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 355,735 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 12/03/2018 – Sabra Creative Campaign Gives Consumers Something To Sing About; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Restructures its Contractual Relationship with Signature HealthCARE; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q Rev $166.1M; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I

Analysts await Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 14.55% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SBRA’s profit will be $89.07 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32,853 shares to 73,244 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,832 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

