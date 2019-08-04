Green Street Investors Cut Its Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) by $594,000; Union Pacific Com (UNP) Stock Value Rose While Crestwood Advisors Has Raised Stake by $516,197

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 3,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 118,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, up from 115,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 6.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc sold 19,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 276,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46 million, down from 296,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 1.51 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Goldman Sachs Inc reported 6.36M shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 1.51 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 2.39M shares. Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). New York-based Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Westpac Banking reported 567,699 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.42 million shares. Cls Invests Lc reported 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 579,589 shares. 617 were accumulated by Cornerstone Advsr Inc. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 9,619 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brinker Cap Inc owns 71,495 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

