Green Street Investors Boosted Its Equity Residential (EQR) Position; Vertex One Asset Management Trimmed By $430,000 Its Profire Energy (PFIE) Position

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) stake by 74.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 430,000 shares as Profire Energy Inc (PFIE)’s stock declined 8.77%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 147,998 shares with $265,000 value, down from 577,998 last quarter. Profire Energy Inc now has $77.62 million valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 231,666 shares traded or 37.78% up from the average. Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has declined 64.14% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11

Green Street Investors Llc increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 46.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Street Investors Llc acquired 81,700 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.96%. The Green Street Investors Llc holds 258,300 shares with $19.46M value, up from 176,600 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $29.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.82. About 602,866 shares traded. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Equity Residential, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQR); 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 15/03/2018 Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends; Increases Annualized Dividend by 7.2%; Sets Record and Meeting Dates for; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL

Among 5 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Equity Residential had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) rating on Thursday, April 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $74 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Thursday, June 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Indiana-based Everence Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% or 273 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 22,344 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 4,570 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bridges Mngmt holds 4,050 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Mngmt accumulated 50,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.77 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 710,800 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 55,220 shares. Legal & General Gp Pcl reported 3.76M shares stake. New York-based International Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0.04% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Blackrock Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 12,000 shares.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Intriguing Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Equity Residential Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Green Street Investors Llc decreased Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) stake by 91,800 shares to 144,700 valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 25,200 shares and now owns 267,300 shares. Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) was reduced too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $6.71 million activity. Kaufman Ian also sold $67,302 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares. $732,900 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.84M were sold by GEORGE ALAN W. 50,000 shares valued at $3.68M were sold by NEITHERCUT DAVID J on Friday, February 8. Brackenridge Alexander sold $144,641 worth of stock or 2,003 shares. 687 shares were sold by Garechana Robert, worth $49,610 on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Profire Energy Announces the Acquisition of Millstream Energy Products – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 06/19/2019: ENB, FTI, APC, PFIE, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Profire Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFIE) Long Term Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold PFIE shares while 25 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.67 million shares or 6.03% more from 19.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fin Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 65,000 shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Westwood Il holds 0.02% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) or 80,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 182,084 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 320,455 shares. The North Carolina-based Bankshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 258,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Van Den Berg I Inc has invested 0.05% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Vertex One Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 10,256 shares stake. State Street holds 373,635 shares. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE). Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 24,788 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited holds 0.15% or 1.30 million shares. Cutter And Co Brokerage Inc has 0.03% invested in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) for 51,400 shares.