Green Square Capital Upped Its Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) Position; Lightinthebox Holding CO LTD. American Depositar (LITB) SI Increased By 26.45%

Lightinthebox Holding CO LTD. American Depositar (NYSE:LITB) had an increase of 26.45% in short interest. LITB’s SI was 61,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.45% from 48,400 shares previously. With 45,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Lightinthebox Holding CO LTD. American Depositar (NYSE:LITB)’s short sellers to cover LITB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 10,391 shares traded. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) has declined 19.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LITB News: 10/04/2018 – LightInTheBox Launches Local Payment Services in India; 15/03/2018 – LightlnTheBox Establishes Experimental Cryptocurrency Mining Operation in North America; 23/03/2018 – LIGHTINTHEBOX HOLDING CO LTD QTRLY NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE $0.03; 23/03/2018 – LightInTheBox Holding 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 04/04/2018 – LightlnTheBox and Xiaomi Sign Strategic North American Distribution Agreement; 23/03/2018 – LightInTheBox Holding 4Q Rev $91.6M; 23/03/2018 – LightlnTheBox Reports 9.4% Revenue Growth for Full Year 2017; 15/03/2018 – LIGHTINTHEBOX – EXPERIMENTAL CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING OPERATION COMPOSED OF GROUP OF COMPUTERS THAT PARTICIPATE IN DECENTRALIZED CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – LightInTheBox Reports 9.4% Revenue Growth for Full Year 2017; 16/05/2018 – LightInTheBox Launches Cash on Delivery in India

Green Square Capital Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) stake by 191.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 9,055 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 13,772 shares with $1.16 million value, up from 4,717 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs now has $26.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.88% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 1.02M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $92.14 million. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products through lightinthebox.com, miniinthebox.com, ouku.com, and other Websites, as well as through mobile applications; and sells its products through online marketplace platforms.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 17.18% above currents $78 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, July 11. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, August 5 report. Nomura downgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, July 22. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $9300 target. Barclays Capital maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $113 target in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating.

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 94,240 shares to 28,824 valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Acwi Index Fund (ACWI) stake by 130,249 shares and now owns 5,009 shares. Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru has 32,472 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Co reported 0.58% stake. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 109,030 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 4,131 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com invested in 3,735 shares or 0% of the stock. 3,472 are held by Homrich & Berg. Moody Natl Bank Trust Division holds 34,329 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 118,900 shares. Groesbeck Inv Corp Nj stated it has 1.38% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 40,986 are owned by Matarin Capital Limited Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 17,793 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 13,306 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada owns 382 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.87% or 463,376 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. Shares for $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.