Green Square Capital Upped Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position by $1.13 Million; Bbr Partners Stake in Facebook (FB) Lowered by $842,284

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 21/05/2018 – Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades with Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 5,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 34,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 39,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $537.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $188.45. About 12.35M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – East Bay Times: Exclusive: Facebook eyes Sunnyvale office complex for huge expansion; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: Bill Johnson Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Check Groups Behind ‘Issue Ads’; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 22/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg failed to answer a lot of questions from members of the European Parliament – largely due to a bizarre meeting format that let the Facebook founder peddle talking points; 26/04/2018 – NETFLIX, AMAZON WILL HAVE TO ALLOCATE AT LEAST 30 PERCENT OF THEIR CATALOGUE TO EUROPEAN WORKS; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, is raising its minimum age from 13 to 16 in Europe to help it comply with new data privacy rules; 09/04/2018 – 04/09 The Cable- Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Facebook (Audio)

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “It’s Almost Time For These Leveraged Media ETFs – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook warns over Libra plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Gru LP has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fayez Sarofim stated it has 3.16 million shares. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). E&G Advisors LP stated it has 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.56% or 3.70M shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited accumulated 0.46% or 120,988 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Haverford Company stated it has 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Overbrook stated it has 4.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wafra Inc holds 0.9% or 154,815 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 1,499 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ent Ser Corp accumulated 4,981 shares. Murphy Capital Inc accumulated 65,171 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Beach Invest Counsel Inc Pa invested in 0.46% or 24,560 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 14,723 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 4,298 shares to 27,988 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Company reported 17,276 shares. Mengis has 0.96% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 105,936 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 323,067 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 418,617 are owned by Park Natl Oh. Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Ckw Gru owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montag And Caldwell has invested 0.03% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Smith Moore And Co stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Loeb Prns, New York-based fund reported 400 shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 123,690 shares. Roberts Glore & Il stated it has 0.75% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Bokf Na invested in 0.44% or 394,848 shares.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co Com (NYSE:IP) by 98,953 shares to 55,848 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 29,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,179 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Coca-Cola: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.