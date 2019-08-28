Green Square Capital Trimmed Oneok New Com (OKE) Position as Market Value Rose; As Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Timpani Capital Management Decreased Holding

Timpani Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timpani Capital Management Llc sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 87,508 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, down from 109,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timpani Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.46. About 363,308 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Merit Medical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 90,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 5,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 95,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $69.53. About 1.62 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A by 15,560 shares to 37,451 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Markets Corp accumulated 0.14% or 236,930 shares. Park Circle Co invested in 600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Advisory Research stated it has 1.33 million shares or 1.79% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 93,452 are held by Oppenheimer & Inc. 7,053 are held by Campbell Communication Adviser Lc. The Georgia-based Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.63% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Kbc Gru Nv has 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 40,007 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0.15% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 46,276 shares. Voya Mngmt Lc owns 291,181 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Mirae Asset Ltd reported 868,811 shares. Tower Bridge invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Novare Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 57,741 shares or 0.63% of the stock. M&T State Bank Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 61,084 shares.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 72,500 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 3,834 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 99,900 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 11,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fdx has 0.02% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 6,118 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Llc accumulated 69 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.74 million shares. Sg Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 280,945 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 7,680 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 97,126 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 50,371 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Point Capital Limited Liability Com holds 2.06% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) or 61,087 shares. Raymond James Associates has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Timpani Capital Management Llc, which manages about $202.98M and $209.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc Com (NYSE:THS) by 6,820 shares to 21,104 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMED) by 11,237 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Gds Holdings Limited.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.13M for 16.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.