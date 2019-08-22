Green Square Capital Trimmed Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Position By $6.96 Million; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Increased Its Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) Position

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Fastenal Co Com (FAST) stake by 82.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 108,781 shares as Fastenal Co Com (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 22,986 shares with $1.48M value, down from 131,767 last quarter. Fastenal Co Com now has $17.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 694,144 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc acquired 10,280 shares as Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc holds 106,019 shares with $4.43 million value, up from 95,739 last quarter. Glaxosmithkline Plc now has $102.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 1.33M shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – TO DIVEST ITS 36.5 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS CONSUMER HEALTHCARE JOINT VENTURE (JV) TO GSK FOR USD13.0 BLN; 12/04/2018 – GSK signs strategic agreement to transfer rare disease gene therapy portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Chief Financial Officer Simon Dingemans to Retire; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO to Retire in May 2019; 18/04/2018 – GSK grabs Roche cancer expert to lead pharma pipeline deals; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Results Published in New England Journal of Medicine; 24/05/2018 – INDIA’S GLAXOSMITHKLINE PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLAX.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 1.06 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 1.13 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – BOARD WILL NOW CONDUCT A THOROUGH GLOBAL SEARCH BOTH INTERNALLY AND EXTERNALLY TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 1.89% above currents $30.67 stock price. Fastenal had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 8. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Friday, June 14. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 91 are owned by 1832 Asset Lp. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 143,651 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomas Story Son Lc holds 2.68% or 79,344 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Community Natl Bank Na accumulated 0.08% or 6,176 shares. Willis Counsel has invested 0.55% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 16.35 million shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,110 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). M&R Mngmt invested in 0.07% or 4,367 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability owns 3,358 shares. Royal London Asset Management invested in 121,450 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Ancius Michael J. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Green Square Capital Llc increased Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A stake by 15,560 shares to 37,451 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) stake by 12,165 shares and now owns 32,771 shares. Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (NYSE:KRO) was raised too.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.15 million for 21.30 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

