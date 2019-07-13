Green Square Capital Stake in Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Upped by $825,636; Beck Mack & Oliver Stake in Wabtec (WAB) Has Increased by $12.98 Million as Stock Price Declined

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.16. About 206,300 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 28/03/2018 – Kronos Workforce Ready Empowers Employees and Managers with a Reimagined Mobile Experience; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12 million, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 20/05/2018 – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 07/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.87, REV VIEW $4.19 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE Jumpstarts Overhaul With $11.1 Billion Wabtec Rail Deal (Video)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY) by 5,200 shares to 238,138 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,574 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 42,903 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.1% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 1.52M shares. Electron Capital Partners Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 20,748 shares. Hahn Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 201,451 shares. Needham Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.18% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 7,000 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.01% or 5,533 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Cleararc Cap Incorporated accumulated 3,365 shares. Sun Life Incorporated has 236 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 8,413 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company holds 842,700 shares or 2.22% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.37% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Us Bankshares De reported 34,435 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Vanguard Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Bowling Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 23,347 shares. Northern Tru owns 373,082 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Euclidean Techs reported 11,500 shares stake. Amer Group Inc Inc stated it has 14,455 shares. Alps has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 28,886 shares. 59,892 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Llc. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 30,047 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,785 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Voya Investment Limited owns 10,603 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 81,512 shares to 38,969 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 44,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,969 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (NYSE:OKE).