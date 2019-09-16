Green Square Capital Stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding Held by Bangor Savings Bank

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 45,524 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 22,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashmore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 1.64 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 750,651 shares. Grand Jean Mgmt Inc holds 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 8,808 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communication has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cleararc reported 8,525 shares. Jefferies Group Limited has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 61,780 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Cap Ptnrs LP has 7,722 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,580 shares. American Interest Gru Incorporated holds 0.08% or 607,809 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 54,048 shares stake. 236,067 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Ltd. Peoples Ser Corporation accumulated 81,700 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 45,362 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Financial Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Summit Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).



Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares with value of $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Company stated it has 21,261 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. 27,248 were accumulated by Dorsey Whitney Tru Com Lc. Montecito Bank & Tru accumulated 20,777 shares or 0.28% of the stock. London Of Virginia invested in 0.28% or 725,509 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank invested in 0.13% or 20,944 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 2.03% stake. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc holds 60,290 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 0.04% or 12,564 shares. Raymond James And reported 1.78 million shares. Menta Cap Llc has 0.4% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 20,984 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 60,876 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,875 shares. 15,090 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Huntington Bank stated it has 335,190 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.