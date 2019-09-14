Green Square Capital Raised Its Position in Newell Brands Com (NWL) by $336,870 as Stock Declined; Dnb Asset Management As Continues to Hold Stake in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM) by 50.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 130,195 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01B, up from 86,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.78 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Icahn Has 6.9% Newell Stake; 16/03/2018 – Carl C. Icahn, Affiliates Report Stake In Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD SEEKS TO ELECT MINORITY OF NEWELL BRANDS BOARD; 20/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board withdraw after Icahn move; 09/03/2018 – Starboard: Recent Newell Brands Director Departures Show Significant Change Is Required Immediately; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL SEES YEAR NORMALIZED EPS AT LOWER END $2.65-$2.85 RANGE; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Newmont Goldcorp’s Ahafo Mill Expansion in Ghana Processes First Ore – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “World Gold Council launches guidelines for environment, governance issues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 2.61M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Valley Advisers invested in 0.01% or 656 shares. Keating Counselors invested in 7,052 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Brave Asset Management stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Scout Invs accumulated 676,256 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc reported 117,765 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.97 million shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company holds 0.13% or 6.09M shares in its portfolio. 373,810 were accumulated by Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.29% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,460 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.12% stake. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8682.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 825 shares to 14,268 shares, valued at $3.10 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,872 shares, and cut its stake in Macerich Co/The (NYSE:MAC).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.