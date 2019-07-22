Green Square Capital Position in Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Has Lifted as Share Value Declined; Bislett Management Has Cut Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $610,000; Valuation Rose

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 249,912 shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 15/05/2018 – Kronos Simplifies Payroll for Organizations of All Sizes; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 06/03/2018 – Kronos Ranked Number One for Time & Attendance in 2018 Best in KLAS Report; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $130.09. About 5.02M shares traded or 19.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma accumulated 0% or 44,266 shares. Monroe Comml Bank And Mi owns 15,111 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo accumulated 223,738 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 2.67% or 65,132 shares. 750 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Limited. Valicenti Advisory Ser, New York-based fund reported 32,451 shares. 188,790 were accumulated by Barr E S Co. 2.21 million are owned by Vontobel Asset Mgmt. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 15,868 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fincl Mngmt Pro, a Texas-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Moreover, Fairview Inv Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Proshare Lc holds 1.70 million shares. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan, a Missouri-based fund reported 52,900 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 522,219 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 0.29% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 31,296 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 42,885 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 300,104 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Hsbc Plc invested in 0% or 161,854 shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 96,357 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 18,457 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% or 373,082 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 64,000 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0.01% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).