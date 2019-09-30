Green Square Capital Maintains Holding in Newell Brands Com (NWL); Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Boosted Akorn (AKRX) Stake by $454,925; Share Value Rose

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Akorn Inc. (AKRX) by 142.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 90,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.78% . The institutional investor held 154,877 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $798,000, up from 63,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Akorn Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 1.59M shares traded. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 79.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 03/05/2018 – AKORN AG GETS THREE OBSERVATIONS IN FDA FORM 483; 23/04/2018 – AKORN: FRESENIUS ATTEMPT TO END TRANSACTION WITHOUT MERIT; 21/03/2018 – AKORN, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Akorn, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Akorn’s Ratings Review To Direction Uncertain; 10/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Akorn, Inc. — AKRX; 29/05/2018 – Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces an Investigation Involving Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties by Officers and Directors of Akorn; 27/04/2018 – Alexander Gebauer Joins Executive Board of OMEICOS Therapeutics and Named CEO and Chairman of OMEICOS Ophthalmics; 23/04/2018 – Court Fight Looms After Fresenius Drops $4.3 Billion Akorn Deal

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 86,650 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 64,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.21M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Issue Open Letter to Shareholders; 17/04/2018 – Starboard Value’s Jeffrey Smith: Newell Brands is ‘extremely undervalued’; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Restructuring Into $9B Consumer-Products Company; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NWL vs. WDFC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell’s Dividend Seems Safe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why We See Significant Potential In Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell to Sell Rexair Business, Transformation Plan On Track – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NWL shares while 152 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 362.61 million shares or 4.99% less from 381.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Mackenzie Fincl Corp owns 40,771 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The California-based Primecap Mngmt Ca has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% or 327,338 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na reported 241 shares stake. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Co holds 68,301 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 39,367 shares. 136,942 were accumulated by Quantitative Inv Ltd Co. Farmers And Merchants Inc has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Fdx Inc reported 10,390 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eidelman Virant Capital accumulated 77,800 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.04% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.84 million shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 83,100 shares.

More notable recent Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Akorn: Undervalued And Executing A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Akorn to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX), The Stock That Tanked 89% – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Akorn up 6% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.