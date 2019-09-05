Green Square Capital Maintains Holding in Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO); Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) by $16.32 Million

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 156,220 shares traded. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 08/05/2018 – KRONOS 1Q EPS 61C; 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 22/03/2018 – The Workforce Institute at Kronos Announces New European Board Member, Dr. Steffi Burkhart

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 244,792 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO BUY NGL’S RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS -; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 03/05/2018 – MARINER EAST 1 NGL LINE PASSED SAFETY INSPECTION: REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 09/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP to Attend Mizuho Energy Summit; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Superior Plus On CW Neg NGL Energy Assets Acquis

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Index Fund (ACWI) by 130,249 shares to 5,009 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonoco Prods Co Com (NYSE:SON) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,719 shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline LP Unit Ltd Partn (NYSE:PAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Schroder Investment Group, Maine-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 222,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 5,252 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). 196,535 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Green Square Limited Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 90,246 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 431,579 shares. Loomis Sayles LP reported 0% stake. 394,835 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 271,865 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 55,531 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 31,296 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Fmr Lc holds 0% or 1 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 1.83 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 20,131 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Arrow Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.29% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 116,197 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Co. Captrust Financial Advisors invested in 33,159 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp reported 321,213 shares. Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 65,657 shares. Harvest Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 2.48M shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited stated it has 250,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 33,792 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De reported 1.63M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited Liability has 42,999 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd owns 5,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,300 shares.

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24 million for 16.69 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual earnings per share reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

