Green Square Capital Lowered Walmart Com (WMT) Position by $589,600 as Share Price Rose; Ohio Valley Financial Group Position in Boeing Co (BA) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Ohio Valley Financial Group decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ohio Valley Financial Group sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ohio Valley Financial Group who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $382.37. About 2.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – ANNOUNCEMENT OF TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW WEAPONS EXPORT POLICY SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY – INDUSTRY; 07/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices, but could hurt sales; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 11/04/2018 – Boeing 737-400F to Offer Greater Flexibility and Support Rapid Growth of Azul’s Cargo Unit; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Jet Airways to Take Direct Delivery of First MAX Airplane Later This Year; 18/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S `CLOSELY MONITORING’ SITUATION IN CUBA

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 2.09 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 30/04/2018 – J Sainsbury and Walmart’s Asda are joining forces in a deal worth Â£15 billion ($20.67 billion), they confirmed on Monday morning; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Several high-profile investors reportedly lost over $600 million on Theranos, including Secretary DeVos, Walmart heirs and more:; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS GROSS PROFIT RATE DECREASED VERSUS LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri reported 13,454 shares. Maverick Cap Limited invested in 0.03% or 19,760 shares. Moreover, Northstar Grp has 0.86% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 5,546 are held by Milestone Grp Inc. Strategic Svcs holds 32,731 shares. Comm Bancshares holds 0.36% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 292,759 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.32% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Founders Cap Mngmt reported 2,455 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.11% or 5.33M shares. Choate Advisors has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Korea Investment Corp invested 0.62% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 8,616 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset. Financial Counselors stated it has 176,535 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Limited owns 1,805 shares.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 26.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $160.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,538 shares to 45,524 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS) by 14,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Capital Ltd has 5,587 shares. Sta Wealth Lc holds 0.07% or 786 shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,636 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 10,912 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100 shares. First Dallas Incorporated holds 17,465 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corp, Maryland-based fund reported 16,531 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Ltd owns 1,891 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Lc Ny accumulated 2,843 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Markel invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Pentwater Management Lp has invested 1.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Greenleaf accumulated 5,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cohen Lawrence B has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Coast Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 3,726 shares.

