Green Square Capital Lowered Position in Oneok New Com (OKE) as Share Price Rose; Affinity Investment Advisors Upped Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by $344,487 as Shares Rose

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,540 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, up from 136,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Comcast Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 10.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 27/04/2018 – Ex-BBC chair says Comcast’s Sky bid should go to Ofcom; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s £22bn swoop for Sky ignites three-way media battle; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH THE SKY INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE WITH A VIEW TO OBTAINING A FUTURE RECOMMENDATION OF THE ACQUISITION

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 94.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 90,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,249 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367,000, down from 95,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 1.80M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier And Assocs reported 70,375 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.06% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Kempen Nv has 0.1% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 86,470 are held by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Axa reported 46,135 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 7,739 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 3.08M shares. Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd, Colorado-based fund reported 61,817 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp owns 700 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Co holds 46 shares. Thompson Inv Inc reported 4,407 shares. Calamos Ltd Company holds 96,889 shares. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 3,418 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,249 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This 5.3%-Yielding Dividend Stock Could Give Its Investors Even More Good News This Week – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ONEOK Announces 11% Increase in Second-quarter 2019 Net Income – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK declares $0.89 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB) by 9,055 shares to 13,772 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FreeWheel and Centro Partner to Give Agencies a New End-to-End, Automated Solution for Digital Media Campaigns – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Netflix Investors Be Worried? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comcast Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 9,877 shares to 52,088 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,945 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 64.13 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.08% or 62,339 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.71% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Canandaigua National Bank & owns 103,534 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has 18.22 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 7,227 shares. Van Strum Towne has 0.25% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division owns 62,469 shares. Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 145,923 shares for 3.56% of their portfolio. Capital Limited Liability owns 294 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 517,897 shares. Com Bankshares reported 583,079 shares. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). California-based Fairview Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 22,749 shares stake.