Green Square Capital Lowered Its Amgen Com (AMGN) Holding as Share Price Declined; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Hourglass Capital Has Lifted Position

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 80.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 32,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,704 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $176.12. About 3.26 million shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 59.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 52,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 141,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, up from 88,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $53.37. About 1.34M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH JAN RETAIL SALES +4.9 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +1.3 PCT IN DEC – CBS; 07/03/2018 – CBS News: Carl Icahn denies getting head’s up on Trump tariffs; 19/04/2018 – HEDGE accordingly : Recap | Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS “BOARD VOTE, WHILE COUCHED AS AN EFFORT TO PREVENT SUCH A TRANSACTION, WAS PURE PRETEXT.”; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 04/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 26/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: CBS Special Report on air right now – BILL COSBY found GUILTY

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/17/2019: ARRY, VBIV, QURE, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/12/2019: MDGS, HOOK, ILMN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Drugmakers Most Likely to Make Acquisitions After Pfizer’s Surprise Deal – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XLV, AMGN, LLY, SYK: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.26 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares to 294,116 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A by 15,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18,510 shares to 29,476 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,337 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).