Green Square Capital Lifted International Business Machs Com (IBM) Position by $516,906 as Shares Rose; Bislett Management Stake in Yum Brands (YUM) Cut as Market Value Rose

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 60.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 3,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 9,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.25. About 5.01M shares traded or 35.55% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM Debt Totaled $46.4 Billion at End of 1Q; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $115.55. About 1.37 million shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 13,163 shares to 11,492 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp Com Unit Rep Ltd (NYSE:MPLX) by 22,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,127 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

