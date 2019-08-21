Green Square Capital Lifted By $1.13 Million Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Position; Shorts at IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (IAC) Raised By 10.31%

IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (NASDAQ:IAC) had an increase of 10.31% in short interest. IAC’s SI was 3.72 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.31% from 3.38 million shares previously. With 759,900 avg volume, 5 days are for IAC/INTERACTIVECORP (NASDAQ:IAC)’s short sellers to cover IAC’s short positions. The SI to IAC/INTERACTIVECORP’s float is 4.84%. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $257.89. About 416,716 shares traded. IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has risen 64.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.26% the S&P500. Some Historical IAC News: 27/03/2018 – Image Protect, Inc. Releases New Disruptive Digital Licensing Model lPShare™; 20/03/2018 – Texas Law Firm Rosenthal Pauerstein Sandoloski Agather Works Smarter with iManage Work 10; 10/05/2018 – Digital versions of John Hancock Investments’ Market Intelligence take two top IAC Awards; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 24/04/2018 – KORE and Telarus Partner to Drive Wireless and IoT; 03/04/2018 – Leading Independent Dutch Competition Law Firm Maverick Moves to iManage Cloud for Document and Email Management; 11/04/2018 – iManage Relied on by 75 Percent of the European 100; 21/03/2018 – BERKEYS Air Conditioning, Plumbing, & Electrical Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For The Eighth Time; 11/05/2018 – IAC/INTERACTIVECORP IAC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $178; 25/04/2018 – AmLaw 200 Law Firm Greenspoon Marder Moves to iManage Work 10 for Document and Email Management

Green Square Capital Llc increased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 45.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 24,587 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 78,614 shares with $3.68 million value, up from 54,027 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $227.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 2.77M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO says ‘willingness to be bolder’ paid off in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Rev $7.6B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 129,109 shares to 24,868 valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX) stake by 12,480 shares and now owns 6,448 shares. Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Spinnaker Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 22,932 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc has 0.15% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 22,231 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.64% or 20,650 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.23% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 5.65 million shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 0.8% or 72,326 shares. Fiduciary Co owns 245,426 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Kistler reported 21,613 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.32M shares. Spirit Of America Ny owns 13,600 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards reported 31,520 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys reported 0.67% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 18,967 were accumulated by St Germain D J Inc. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.82% or 197,112 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -0.20% below currents $54 stock price. Coca-Cola had 21 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets.

