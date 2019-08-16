Green Square Capital Increases Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB); As C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Has Upped Its Holding

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 37,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 657,830 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.22 million, up from 620,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in C.H. Robinson Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.9. About 919,370 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 1.86 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Company reported 312,659 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co holds 1.58 million shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 462,438 shares. New York-based Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.21% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 22 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Proshare Lc invested in 78,869 shares. Cumberland Advisors has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest has invested 1.45% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 145,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 17,793 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust reported 65 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 147,650 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 33,259 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 7,880 shares. 53 are owned by Cwm Ltd Com.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 13,163 shares to 11,492 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,024 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 160,313 shares to 660,819 shares, valued at $126.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Cl A by 16,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,777 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorp has 7,767 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.04% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.03% or 25,963 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 33,789 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,567 shares. Jlb & Associates has 0.13% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 7,196 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.09M shares. Meristem Family Wealth stated it has 5,606 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt holds 10,351 shares. American Research And Mgmt Commerce holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Washington Capital Management invested in 5,800 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 56,949 shares. 34,243 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Natixis reported 236,826 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

