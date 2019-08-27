Green Square Capital Increases Stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO); A-R-T- Advisors Has Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $1.72 Million; Share Price Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $202.09. About 494,539 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks To Acquire CIA-backed Evident.io For $300 Million — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT BELIEVES RUSSIAN SIDE IS BEHIND PLAN FOR POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 24,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 78,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 54,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.69. About 9.17 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 26/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. to Terminate Reporting Obligations with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Management Services Inc has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 341 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 2,300 shares. Citigroup reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Scott & Selber has invested 2.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.13% or 35,910 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 5,378 shares. 57,186 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorp. Alexandria Capital Llc has 0.28% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,009 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank Comm holds 1,492 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Coastline Trust has 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 65,043 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 19 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorporation And. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 530,300 shares to 52,830 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,187 shares, and cut its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 16,577 shares to 13,549 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (Call) (NYSE:CTL) by 116,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 307 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Co reported 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 6,386 are owned by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Opus Capital Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 5,452 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 639,420 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc accumulated 25,608 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.52% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 1.79 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 74,249 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.1% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 2,100 were reported by Lipe Dalton. Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 23,957 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.16 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv holds 7,495 shares. Hendershot Investments reported 5,865 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.