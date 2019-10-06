Green Square Capital Increased Its Stake in Crown Holdings Com (CCK) by $327,753 as Stock Rose; Pinebridge Investments LP Lifted Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) Holding by $9.35 Million

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 162.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 95,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 153,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.11 million, up from 58,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $96.51. About 1.31 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Rev $2.88B-$2.91B; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – ALSO APPOINTED SECOND CITRIX SOLUTION PROVIDER DISTRIBUTOR IN AUSTRALIA; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 107.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 10,362 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 1.20 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $6.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New Com (NYSE:ETR) by 62,713 shares to 184,799 shares, valued at $19.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 54,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 569 shares, and cut its stake in Istar Inc Com (NYSE:STAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Glob Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 73,004 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Covington Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 275 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 2.47 million were accumulated by Nordea Inv Management. Ajo Lp reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 13,976 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 621,845 shares. Strs Ohio reported 9,760 shares. Andra Ap reported 85,900 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 24,962 are held by Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 597 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts has invested 0.1% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).