Green Square Capital Increased Its Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Stake by $825,636 as Stock Value Rose; Saratoga Invt (SAR) Shares Declined While Black Diamond Capital Management Lifted by $840,026 Its Stake

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 73,653 shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $12.11. About 316,380 shares traded or 30.88% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 14/05/2018 – University of Colorado Boulder’s Housing & Dining Services Goes Live with Workforce Dimensions from Kronos; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – TIMING: KRONOS INC SETS LENDER CALL 1PM ET TODAY VIA NOMURA; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 16,577 shares to 13,549 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 136,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,610 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% or 394,835 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 113,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa reported 169,906 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,756 shares. Amp Cap Invsts accumulated 0% or 23,000 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Com invested in 18,179 shares. Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.09% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 18,457 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc owns 1 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 120,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 1,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 30,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

