Green Square Capital Increased Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Position by $327,753; Market Valuation Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Sessa Capital Im LP Has Increased Holding by $11.16 Million

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) by 107.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 5,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 10,362 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 4,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 918,682 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.13 million, up from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.53. About 2.81M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 13/04/2018 – U.S.-China Trade Tensions Blamed for Delays; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP

