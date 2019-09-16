Green Square Capital Increased Crown Holdings Com (CCK) Position By $327,753; Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Sellers Increased By 13.46% Their Shorts

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX) had an increase of 13.46% in short interest. CPIX’s SI was 94,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.46% from 83,200 shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPIX)’s short sellers to cover CPIX’s short positions. The SI to Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.05%. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 44,578 shares traded or 67.25% up from the average. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 5.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Board of License Commissioners Wed, 3/7/2018, 7:30 PM; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cumberland Cnty, ME Rec Ctr GO Debt Rtg To ‘AA+’; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Wed, 3/21/2018, 8:30 PM; 14/05/2018 – Cumberland Consulting Group Expands Managed Services Practice with LinkEHR Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – Cumberland Pharma Entry Into Oncology Specialty Includes Ethyol, Totect Injections; 07/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Wed, 3/7/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – Cumberland Pharma 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Finance Sub-Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 7:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Senior Executive; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Planning Board Wed, 3/28/2018, 8:00 PM

Green Square Capital Llc increased Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK) stake by 107.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 5,373 shares as Crown Holdings Inc Com (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 10,362 shares with $633,000 value, up from 4,989 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc Com now has $8.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.06. About 976,204 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $76.10 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.79, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.89 million shares or 4.69% more from 3.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 53,800 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 25,113 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 441,577 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 368,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 1 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Bard Assocs Incorporated holds 0.24% or 76,615 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 332,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0% stake. 2,596 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd (Trc). Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 0% or 104,498 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 48,610 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 28,702 shares. Bailard Incorporated holds 0.01% or 14,516 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $146,140 activity. Shares for $9,677 were bought by Young Caroline. On Friday, April 26 the insider JACOBS JOEY A bought $22,578. KAZIMI A J also bought $10,690 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) on Friday, April 12. Krogulski Kenneth bought $11,323 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) on Thursday, June 13. Galante Joseph C had bought 1,680 shares worth $10,463 on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Plc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 13,644 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 105,039 shares. Qs Investors Lc reported 3,619 shares stake. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 6,096 shares. Synovus Fin reported 15 shares. Connable Office holds 4,869 shares. Markel Corporation reported 75,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 15,125 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc Limited accumulated 3,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Markets reported 4,775 shares. 129,892 are owned by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Fdx Advisors owns 5,610 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

