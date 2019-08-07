Green Square Capital Holding in Lkq Com (LKQ) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by $5.39 Million

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 11,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 33,969 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 45,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 2.06M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 269,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 415,330 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66 million, down from 685,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 580,300 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 19/04/2018 – REG-Piedmont Announces First Quarter 2018 Leasing and Capital Markets Activity; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

More notable recent Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2018 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) CEO Brent Smith on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Piedmont Announces Leasing Activity for the First Quarter of 2019 and Reports Progress on New York State Renewal – GlobeNewswire” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Piedmont Office Realty Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Gained 13% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 46,805 shares to 163,691 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, July 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LKQ Corp (LKQ) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Second Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.