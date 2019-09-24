Green Square Capital Holding in Fedex Com (FDX) Trimmed as Market Value Declined; As Ventas (VTR) Share Value Rose, Tobam Has Boosted by $1.09 Million Its Position

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,744 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 6,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $144.15. About 2.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 05/04/2018 – MBJ: Exclusive: @FedEx’s Richard Smith talks Memphis and his new role with the chamber; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – 5th package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms Baa3 rating on Aero Miami FX, LLC; 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX DOES NOT ENDORSE TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED MINI-TENDER OFFER; 20/03/2018 – Global Calgary: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx

Tobam increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 16,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 543,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.18M, up from 527,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 536,171 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Raises 2018 Normalized FFO View; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR)

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

