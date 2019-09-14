Green Square Capital Holding in Fedex Com (FDX) Cut as Stock Value Declined; As Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Market Valuation Declined, Telemus Capital Lifted Its Position by $390,764

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 3,652 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 52,641 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 48,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.02M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED); 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corp Com (FDX) by 41.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 2,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 3,744 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 6,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: A package which was found at a FedEx facility in southeast Austin contains a bomb, U.S. Congressman; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FOLLOWING ANNUITY PURCHASE AND TRANSFER, PENSION PLANS WILL REMAIN WELL FUNDED; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $7.59; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $17.90 TO $18.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 20/03/2018 – NBC Montana: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: A package destined for an address in Austin exploded inside a FedEx distribution facility; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 170,112 shares to 205,592 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 11,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,756 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 6,293 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc holds 2,610 shares. Cohen Klingenstein holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh has 8,699 shares. Advisory Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Qs Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 25,049 shares. The Washington-based Cornerstone Inc has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 81,995 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Adirondack Trust Commerce reported 938 shares stake. Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 31,801 shares or 0.23% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 151,982 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 6,842 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ghp Inv has 0.35% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 17,498 shares. Strs Ohio holds 130,762 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Limited has 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,540 shares. 15,902 are held by Bokf Na. Everett Harris Co Ca accumulated 33,465 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.37% or 5,444 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.55% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc stated it has 14,185 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 41,353 are held by Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc. Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc holds 3,395 shares. Asset One Ltd stated it has 129,474 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 31,300 shares. Moreover, First Natl Tru Company has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Sun Life holds 195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $160.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,538 shares to 45,524 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 9,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc Com (NYSE:CCK).

