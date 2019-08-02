Green Square Capital Has Upped Position in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB); Bokf Lowered Its Holding in H & E Equipment Services (HEES) by $1.05 Million

Bokf decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 42,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The institutional investor held 91,915 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 133,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 171,152 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 03/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Completes Acquisition Of Rental Inc.; Will Expand Presence In Alabama, Florida And Western Georgia; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q EPS 26c; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS OF OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES INC HEES.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.275/SHR; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (LYB) by 191.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 9,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 13,772 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.60% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.11. About 3.86 million shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 16,365 shares to 98,760 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 391,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 64,364 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 32,983 shares. Zacks Inv reported 13,252 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 181,250 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) owns 35 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 319,138 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp Delaware stated it has 2,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc reported 2,200 shares stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 23,156 shares. Century Cos holds 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) or 192,787 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 502,724 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake.

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76 million for 9.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Pouring Ketchup On Bond Ratings – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. (ATNI) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Rental, H&E Equipment Cut By KeyBanc On ‘Softer’ Rental Environment – Benzinga” on July 01, 2015. More interesting news about H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “H&E Equipment (HEES) to Report Q2 Results: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forget FANG: These Hidden Stock Gems are Crushing It – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel accumulated 0.01% or 900 shares. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 4,165 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 0.26% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj stated it has 1.38% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 397 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amica Mutual holds 0.14% or 13,132 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 370,519 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Comm Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 175 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp reported 62,367 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 37,630 shares. Bartlett has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 135,760 are owned by Advisory Research.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (NYSE:CNP) by 225,794 shares to 45,502 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 67,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,192 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Investors Can Clean Up On The Dividend With Dow Stock – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.