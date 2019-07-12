Green Square Capital Has Upped Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Position by $825,636; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Holding by $1.00 Million

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 344,084 shares traded or 38.44% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 44.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 16/03/2018 – Kronos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q Net $70.7M; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q Net $47.4M; 03/05/2018 – Fourth-annual Battle of the Interns Moves to Boston TechJam, Presented by MassTLC and Kronos; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 10/05/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE INC KRO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $24; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: KRONOS 4Q EPS 41C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q EPS $41, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KRO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 23.24 million shares or 0.95% less from 23.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). 472,277 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation. Prudential invested 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 18,457 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com holds 16,430 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 0% in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) or 124,757 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 5,252 shares. Caxton Associate Lp has 0.03% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) for 15,656 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 758,323 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.68 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 142,867 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 169,906 were accumulated by Federated Investors Pa. Loomis Sayles Com Lp owns 1,712 shares. American Grp has 0% invested in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11,995 shares to 33,969 shares, valued at $964,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 30,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,451 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 738,277 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,579 shares. Hl Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.81 million shares or 3.1% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.86% or 151,802 shares. 4,294 were accumulated by Seizert Prtn Lc. Botty Invsts Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Excalibur Mngmt Corporation accumulated 7,610 shares. Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). New England Research & Management Inc invested in 1.82% or 24,255 shares. Park National Oh holds 311,350 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) has 0.82% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jfs Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ghp Inv Advisors Incorporated has 0.75% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 52,293 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited holds 0.59% or 6.13M shares.

