Green Square Capital Has Upped Its International Business Machs Com (IBM) Stake; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) Sentiment Is 1.76

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund (ETV) investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 37 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 7.15 million shares, up from 6.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 17 Increased: 28 New Position: 9.

Green Square Capital Llc increased International Business Machs Com (IBM) stake by 60.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc acquired 3,666 shares as International Business Machs Com (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 9,707 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 6,041 last quarter. International Business Machs Com now has $132.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149.87. About 1.50 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: IBM stops advertising on Laura Ingraham’s show after attack on Parkland survivor; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IBM Has Levers To Pull – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Love Dividends? 3 Stocks You Might Want to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura.

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc Com (NYSE:MRK) stake by 94,240 shares to 28,824 valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund (VXF) stake by 6,626 shares and now owns 3,624 shares. Lkq Corp Com (NASDAQ:LKQ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keating Invest Counselors owns 2,519 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 0.85% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp holds 776,027 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Trustco Comml Bank N Y reported 10,884 shares stake. Columbia Asset Management has invested 0.85% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Freestone Cap Llc has 0.13% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Poplar Forest Capital Limited Liability Com holds 4.62% or 486,439 shares. Cypress Group owns 12,289 shares. Middleton And Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,204 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 3.06 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt. Sumitomo Life Ins Com owns 0.62% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 32,573 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.24% or 3,903 shares. Insight 2811 Inc accumulated 0.33% or 3,100 shares.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

More notable recent Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund declares $0.1108 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ETV: A Good Option Income Fund, But Overpriced – Seeking Alpha” published on April 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ETV: Tech Heavy Holdings With A High Yield – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Closed-End Fund ETV: Stubborn Premium Persists – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EXD’s New Strategy Provides A Catalyst For Discount Contraction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 127,755 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) has declined 2.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.23% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund for 356,192 shares. Naples Global Advisors Llc owns 214,888 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 210,222 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.22% in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc., a New York-based fund reported 63,715 shares.