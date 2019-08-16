Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Position; Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Shorts Up By 31.96%

Green Square Capital Llc decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 20.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Green Square Capital Llc sold 13,119 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Green Square Capital Llc holds 50,234 shares with $2.43M value, down from 63,353 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $195.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.48. About 10.76 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Launches `Re-Established,’ a New Brand Campaign; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk Management Changes Follow Recent Fed Enforcement Action; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) had an increase of 31.96% in short interest. RGLS's SI was 830,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 31.96% from 629,500 shares previously. With 162,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)'s short sellers to cover RGLS's short positions. The SI to Regulus Therapeutics Inc's float is 14.13%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5698. About 35,664 shares traded. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) has declined 82.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wells Fargo's Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "3 Battered Bank Stocks to Bail On – Nasdaq" published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "As Berkshire Hathaway Keeps Buying Other Stocks, Financial Dominance Becomes More Obvious – 24/7 Wall St." on August 15, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 15.92% above currents $44.48 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $53 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 15 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $4800 target in Wednesday, July 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 80,000 shares. Ntv Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 22,604 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. 20,304 were reported by Security Natl. Parsons Cap Ri owns 27,929 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has 1.42% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Pinebridge Ltd Partnership has 0.43% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 443,477 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated invested in 0.43% or 121,540 shares. Duff Phelps Mngmt stated it has 31,490 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 23,104 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 239,373 shares stake. Davis Selected Advisers reported 27.54M shares stake. 20,038 are held by Btim. Moreover, Mondrian Investment Limited has 1.89% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Allen Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,498 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.34 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.87 million. The firm uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.