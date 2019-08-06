Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (GPK) by $320,892 as Market Valuation Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Lowered Automatic Data Proc (ADP) Position as Valuation Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Proc (ADP) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 7,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 39,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, down from 46,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Proc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $162.37. About 670,322 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 17/04/2018 – Gig Economy’s Rising Popularity Proving Unstoppable Value for Human Capital; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com (GPK) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 26,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 37,808 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 64,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 650,946 shares traded. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Graphic Packaging Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPK); 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging: Price Increases Will Positively Affect Results in Second Half of 2018 and 201; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 18/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0.08% or 701,207 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest owns 50,714 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 1.04 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 100,950 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) for 10,456 shares. 722,433 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 1.28 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Creative Planning holds 0% or 10,660 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.1% or 1.71 million shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0% or 1.45 million shares. Luminus Mngmt Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,165 shares to 32,771 shares, valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT) by 3,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N V Shs (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $55.85M for 19.12 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Partnership has 2,104 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mirador Cap Prtn LP holds 9,332 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Cypress has 4,128 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt accumulated 3,835 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 7,208 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 4,024 shares. Security Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.58% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 44,077 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Ipswich Invest Co owns 0.43% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 8,189 shares. Moreover, Farmers Merchants Investments has 0.56% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Edgemoor Invest Advisors holds 3,043 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Connors Investor Serv owns 19,994 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,943 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone invested in 1.15% or 158,851 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 563,079 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.88 million activity. Rodriguez Carlos A had sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42M. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713.