Green Square Capital Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Position by $8.03 Million; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Trimmed Its Position by $23.77 Million

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 84.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 77,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 14,084 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 91,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 612,164 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.71 million, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 26,523 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 1.67 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 27,732 shares to 148,489 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.